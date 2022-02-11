Tesco Finest Crinkle Cut Pigs In Blankets Crisps 150G

Average Flavour Hard Crisp
Consistency wise they taste overcooked and a little hard. Taste is ok. Not much like pigs in blankets and they become sickly pretty quickly. They're not unpleasant but they really aren't moreish.
The best crisp ever
Very tasty
Lovely. Tried these crisps at a party and think they are lovely. Well done Tesco for being so innovative.
Great crisps.
Yummy crisps.
great flavour and love crinkle cut style
Too salty
Sadly way too salty for me! Love all the other varieties
Christmas spoiled
Why make them crinkle cut? Much nicer as crisps in previous years! Won't be buying them again like this
Awful
Horrible flavour and texture of crisp.
Bland
No flavour , I had to re check to packet as they taste like ready salted!
Really lovely strong flavour! even better that the
Really lovely strong flavour! even better that they are suitable for the whole families needs now they are vegan friendly :)