Tesco Finest Crinkle Cut Pigs In Blankets Crisps 150G

Tesco Finest Crinkle Cut Pigs In Blankets Crisps 150G
£1.25
£0.83/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
517kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ / 495kcal

Product Description

  • Bacon and sausage flavour crinkle cut potato crisps.
  • Hand Cooked Crisps Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Yeast Powder, Smoked Salt, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Bay, Citric Acid.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2067kJ / 495kcal517kJ / 124kcal
Fat27.2g6.8g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate50.9g12.7g
Sugars1.1g0.3g
Fibre7.9g2.0g
Protein7.6g1.9g
Salt1.12g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
14 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Average Flavour Hard Crisp

3 stars

Consistency wise they taste overcooked and a little hard. Taste is ok. Not much like pigs in blankets and they become sickly pretty quickly. They're not unpleasant but they really aren't moreish.

The best crisp ever

5 stars

The best crisp ever

Very tasty

5 stars

Lovely. Tried these crisps at a party and think they are lovely. Well done Tesco for being so innovative.

Great crisps.

5 stars

Yummy crisps.

great flavour and love crinkle cut style

4 stars

great flavour and love crinkle cut style

Too salty

1 stars

Sadly way too salty for me! Love all the other varieties

Christmas spoiled

2 stars

Why make them crinkle cut? Much nicer as crisps in previous years! Won't be buying them again like this

Awful

1 stars

Horrible flavour and texture of crisp.

Bland

2 stars

No flavour , I had to re check to packet as they taste like ready salted!

Really lovely strong flavour! even better that the

5 stars

Really lovely strong flavour! even better that they are suitable for the whole families needs now they are vegan friendly :)

