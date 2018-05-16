Tesco Finest Mango & Raspberry Pavlova Stack 515G

1/8 of a pavlova stack
- Energy
- 678kJ
-
- 161kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.5g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 22.2g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
Product Description
- Layers of meringue, whipped mango cream and mango sauce, finished with raspberries and a sweet dusting.
- The perfect meringue, with a soft chewy centre and crisp outer shell, layered between rich Alphonso mango compote and whipped cream. Topped with raspberries to give the perfect burst of juiciness.
- Pack size: 515G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (25%), Sugar, Raspberry (15%), Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Mango Purée (7%), Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Icing Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Dextrose, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
515g e
