Tesco Finest Mango & Raspberry Pavlova Stack 515G

Tesco Finest Mango & Raspberry Pavlova Stack 515G
£5.50
£1.07/100g

1/8 of a pavlova stack

Energy
678kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.2g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Layers of meringue, whipped mango cream and mango sauce, finished with raspberries and a sweet dusting.
  • The perfect meringue, with a soft chewy centre and crisp outer shell, layered between rich Alphonso mango compote and whipped cream. Topped with raspberries to give the perfect burst of juiciness.
  • Pack size: 515G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (25%), Sugar, Raspberry (15%), Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Mango Purée (7%), Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Icing Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Dextrose, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

515g e

