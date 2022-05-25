Tesco Finest 12 Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites 240G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2%), Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Tapioca Starch), Black Summer Truffle, Stabilisers (Trisodium Citrate, Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Black Pepper, Paprika, Dried Egg, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.