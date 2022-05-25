We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest 12 Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites 240G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest 12 Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites 240G
£4.00
£1.67/100g

N/A

Energy
240kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a cheese sauce with black summer truffle pieces in a black pepper breadcrumb.
  • Mini pasta pieces coated in a rich cheese sauce with black truffle pieces for an indulgent gooey bite. A delicious bite of mini pasta pieces which are coated in a mature cheddar cheese sauce, with mozzarella cheese and black truffle pieces mixed throughout for a truly indulgent gooey eat
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2%), Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Tapioca Starch), Black Summer Truffle, Stabilisers (Trisodium Citrate, Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Black Pepper, Paprika, Dried Egg, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 12 minutes. Turn half way through cooking. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne truffle mac n cheese bite (20g)
Energy1200kJ / 286kcal240kJ / 57kcal
Fat13.1g2.6g
Saturates4.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate32.5g6.5g
Sugars2.0g0.4g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein8.7g1.7g
Salt1.03g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Party Food & Canapes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Definite no

2 stars

It did not really taste of anything. I struggled to find any macaroni in these balls.

Not as bland as normal 'bought' mac & cheese

5 stars

I think these are really lovely - not usually a fan of 'bought' mac and cheese because it's tasteless, but these are quite yummy! Have purchased a few more packs for Christmas :)

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here