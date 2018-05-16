Mi(Ght Shake Chocolate 330Ml

Product Description
- UHT plant protein- based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
- Behold the Mighty Shake!
- Packed with yellow split peas - the small but mighty peas that are going to save the planet! - it has all the natural taste of dairy (but without farming any animals). Our on-the-go Chocolate Pea Milk truly is a wonderfully indulgent and dreamy drink.
- Mighty Pea Milk - proof indeed that small things can be mighty.
- 11g of Plant Protein*
- *11 grams per 330ml
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic
- Tetra Pak® chooses FSC®
- Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
- Made with Real Cocoa
- A smooth & creamy
- Alternative to Milk
- Made from Yellow Split Peas (and no it's not green)
- Give it a Mighty Shake!
- A great British idea!
- 50% More calcium than Cow's Milk
- 40% Less Sugar than other Flavoured Milk
- Free from Dairy, Nuts & Soy & Gluten
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 330ML
- Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
Information
Ingredients
Water, Agave Syrup, Coconut Cream, Pea Protein Isolate (4%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Best Before: See the Top of Pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age and suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.
- Shake Before Opening.
Name and address
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
Return to
- Help us change the world one drink at a time:
- info@mightypea.co.uk
- www.mightypea.co.uk
- Write to us at:
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
- NN16 8NQ.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|47kcal/198kJ
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which Saturates
|1.2g
|of which Mono-unsaturates
|0.1g
|of which Polyunsaturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.23g
|Vitamin D
|0.78µg 15% RI†
|Vitamin B12
|0.94µg 36% RI†
|Calcium
|186mg 22.5% RI†
|Iodine
|31µg 20% RI†
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
