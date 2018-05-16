We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mi(Ght Shake Chocolate 330Ml

Product Description

  • UHT plant protein- based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
  • Behold the Mighty Shake!
  • Packed with yellow split peas - the small but mighty peas that are going to save the planet! - it has all the natural taste of dairy (but without farming any animals). Our on-the-go Chocolate Pea Milk truly is a wonderfully indulgent and dreamy drink.
  • Mighty Pea Milk - proof indeed that small things can be mighty.
  • 11g of Plant Protein*
  • *11 grams per 330ml
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
  • Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic
  • Tetra Pak® chooses FSC®
  • Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine
  • Made with Real Cocoa
  • A smooth & creamy
  • Alternative to Milk
  • Made from Yellow Split Peas (and no it's not green)
  • Give it a Mighty Shake!
  • A great British idea!
  • 50% More calcium than Cow's Milk
  • 40% Less Sugar than other Flavoured Milk
  • Free from Dairy, Nuts & Soy & Gluten
  • 100% Vegan
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Source of Vitamin D, B12 & Iodine

Information

Ingredients

Water, Agave Syrup, Coconut Cream, Pea Protein Isolate (4%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts, Soya

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Best Before: See the Top of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age and suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.
  • Shake Before Opening.

Name and address

  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,

Return to

  • Help us change the world one drink at a time:
  • info@mightypea.co.uk
  • www.mightypea.co.uk
  • Write to us at:
  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • England,
  • NN16 8NQ.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy47kcal/198kJ
Fat1.7g
of which Saturates1.2g
of which Mono-unsaturates0.1g
of which Polyunsaturates0.0g
Carbohydrate4.4g
of which Sugars4.2g
Fibre0.5g
Protein3.3g
Salt0.23g
Vitamin D0.78µg 15% RI†
Vitamin B120.94µg 36% RI†
Calcium186mg 22.5% RI†
Iodine31µg 20% RI†
Vitamins & Minerals-
†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

