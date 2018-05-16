We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Organic Brazil Nuts 100g

Tesco Organic Brazil Nuts 100g
£ 1.70
£1.70/100g

New

Per 30g
  • Energy860kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat20.5g
    29%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2868kJ / 696kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Brazil nuts.
  • Rich taste with a smooth and silky texture
  • High in Fibre. Collected at their crunchiest from the Amazon rainforest
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brazil Nut.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2868kJ / 696kcal860kJ / 209kcal
Fat68.2g20.5g
Saturates17.4g5.2g
Carbohydrate3.1g0.9g
Sugars2.4g0.7g
Fibre6.1g1.8g
Protein14.3g4.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Selenium166.7µg50.0µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

