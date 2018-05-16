We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Vegetarian Sweet Chilli Bites 180g

Quorn Vegetarian Sweet Chilli Bites 180g
£ 2.25
£1.25/100g
Per 3 Bites
  • Energy614kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1023kJ/244kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free sweet chilli bites, made with mycoprotein, with a savoury pepper flavour, sweet chilli sauce filling and breadcrumb coating
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 180G
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (40%), Sweet Chilli Sauce (18%) [Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli Puree, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Onion, Tomato Paste, Garlic Powder, Red Chilli], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Textured Wheat Protein, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Free Range Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein.
  • Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family.
  • Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https:www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 3 Bites:
Energy1023kJ/244kcal614kJ/146kcal
Fat9.9g5.9g
of which saturates1.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate24g14g
of which sugars5.5g3.3g
Fibre3.5g2.1g
Protein14g8.1g
Salt1.4g0.83g
Serves 3--

Safety information

View more safety information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

