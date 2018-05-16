Quorn Vegetarian Sweet Chilli Bites 180g

- Energy614kJ 146kcal7%
Product Description
- Meat free sweet chilli bites, made with mycoprotein, with a savoury pepper flavour, sweet chilli sauce filling and breadcrumb coating
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Deliciously meat free
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (40%), Sweet Chilli Sauce (18%) [Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli Puree, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Onion, Tomato Paste, Garlic Powder, Red Chilli], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Textured Wheat Protein, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Free Range Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein.
- Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family.
- Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https:www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 3 Bites:
|Energy
|1023kJ/244kcal
|614kJ/146kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|14g
|of which sugars
|5.5g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.1g
|Protein
|14g
|8.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.83g
|Serves 3
|-
|-
