Heat & Eat Seeded Baguette 3 Pack

Product Description
- 3 White Bread Seeded Baguettes
- Upgrade your 'al desko' lunch with our delicious seeded baguettes. The ideal solution for your lunch at home. With the perfect mixed seed topping for a crispy crust and a light internal structure, these baguettes will make a great base for your favourite sandwich.
- "Enjoy bakery fresh bread at home, any time.
- Bake these delicious baguettes for 8 minutes to create the perfect lunch time sandwich."
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Seed Blend Mix (3.5%) (Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Millet), Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Semolina (Wheat), Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- This bakery product may also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Sesame, Egg, Soya and other allergens. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Suitable for Home Freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Baking instructions;
-Preheat oven to 180C
-Remove from packaging
-Place on tray in centre of oven
-Bake for 6-8 minutes or 10 mins from frozen
-Remove from oven and cool down for 15 minutes
Produce of
Made with flour from UK, EU and non EU grown wheat
Number of uses
Contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Panelto Foods,
- Longford Business & Technology Park,
- Ballinalee Road,
- Longford,
- Ireland,
- N39 WF61.
Net Contents
3 x Pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1112kJ/263kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|49.8g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
