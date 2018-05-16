Feather&Down Sweet Dreams Pilllow Spray 200Ml
New
- Sleep Matters
- An infusion of lavender and chamomile essential oils encouraging calm, tranquillity and a restful night's sleep.
- Sleep Fact
- 83% fell asleep quicker than usual after using the Feather & Down pillow spray*
- * In an independent study of 103 people, 18+ over a 4 week period.
- With calming lavender and chamomile essential oils
- Sweet Dreams
- Yes cruelty free
- Yes natural extracts
- Dreamt of in England
- Yes vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Spray a generous amount onto your pillow to relax you as you drift into a peaceful sleep.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water. For external use only. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Carton. Recyclable Pump. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Creightons PLC,
- PE4 6ND,
- England.
- Potter & Moore Ltd,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
Return to
- +44 (0) 1733 281000
- enquiries@featheranddown.com
- www.featheranddown.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
WARNINGS: Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water. For external use only. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
