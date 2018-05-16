Tesco Finest Apple & Blackberry Crumble Danish 2 Pack

- Energy1276kJ 305kcal15%
Product Description
- Flaky pastry square with an apple and blackberry filling, finished with a granola topping and icing sugar.
- Our chefs have taken inspiration from the classic British apple and blackberry crumble to bring you this delicious Danish Pastry. A flaky pastry square made up of 24 layers envelopes a tart apple and blackberry filling, topped with crunchy granola crumble.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Apple (16%), Blackberry (7%), Sugar, Water, Oats, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Icing Sugar, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Barley, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Cane Molasses, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains barley, oats, wheat and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One square (89g)
|Energy
|1433kJ / 343kcal
|1276kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|40.5g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|13.8g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|5.7g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
