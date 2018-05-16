We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 12 Chicken Sage And Onion Stuffing Balls 348G

Tesco 12 Chicken Sage And Onion Stuffing Balls 348G
£2.50
£7.19/kg

2 stuffing balls

Energy
296kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken, onion and sage sausage stuffing balls.
  • Chicken, sage and onion sausage meat stuffing balls. The perfect accompaniment to a Sunday roast
  • BRITISH CHICKEN Blended with aromatic sage, parsley and onion
  • Pack size: 348G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (67%), Onion (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sage, Salt, Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

348g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 stuffing balls (48g**)
Energy616kJ / 147kcal296kJ / 70kcal
Fat5.6g2.7g
Saturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate8.1g3.9g
Sugars1.4g0.7g
Fibre0.8g0.4g
Protein15.6g7.5g
Salt1.10g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 348g typically weighs 288g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

