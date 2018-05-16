New
Tesco 12 Chicken Sage And Onion Stuffing Balls 348G
2 stuffing balls
- Energy
- 296kJ
-
- 70kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.53g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 147kcal
Product Description
- Chicken, onion and sage sausage stuffing balls.
- Chicken, sage and onion sausage meat stuffing balls. The perfect accompaniment to a Sunday roast
- BRITISH CHICKEN Blended with aromatic sage, parsley and onion
- Pack size: 348G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (67%), Onion (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sage, Salt, Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
348g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 stuffing balls (48g**)
|Energy
|616kJ / 147kcal
|296kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|15.6g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.53g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 348g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
