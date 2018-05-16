Feather&Down Sweet Dreams Straight To Sleep Set
New
- Sleep Matters
- Infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils, the Straight to Sleep body lotion will help moisturise your skin whilst the pillow spray encourages relaxation and a restful night's sleep.
- Dreamt of in England
- Natural extracts
- Cruelty free and vegan friendly
Information
Ingredients
Body Lotion: Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Body Lotion
- Directions: Gently massage into the skin until fully absorbed. For best results, use after a bath or shower.
- Pillow Spray
- Directions: Spray a generous amount onto your pillow to relax you as you drift off into a peaceful night's sleep.
Warnings
- PILLOW SPRAY
Name and address
- Creightons PLC,
- PE4 6ND,
- England.
- Potter & Moore Ltd,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
Return to
- +44 (0) 1733 281000
- enquiries@featheranddown.com
- www.featheranddown.com
Safety information
PILLOW SPRAY WARNINGS: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
