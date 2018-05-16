Tesco 2 Soy & Ginger Seabass Fillets 205G

- Energy669kJ 160kcal8%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ / 188kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on, sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) defrosted fillets, with soy sauce, ginger and garlic.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. High in Omega 3
- Delicate seabass fillets marinated with soy, ginger and garlic with a hint of chilli Responsibly Sourced
- Pack size: 205G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sea Bass (Fish) (87%), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Lime Juice, Chilli, Coriander, Cornflour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 6 mins. Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat, turning halfway through.
Produce of
Made using sea bass farmed in Turkey.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
205g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (85g)
|Energy
|787kJ / 188kcal
|669kJ / 160kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.5g
|19.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1774mg
|1508mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 205g typically weighs 170g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.