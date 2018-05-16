Foxs Glacier Moments Little Lifts Mint 170G
Product Description
- A Selection of Fruit, Mint & Flower Flavour Boiled Sweets
- Our Polar Bear & Your Planet
- We've reduced the amount of plastic we use in our packaging. Find out more online.
- Choose from our 4 delicious flavours; lemon, mint and elderflower, peach and passionfruit, strawberry with a hint of hibiscus and apple, pear and spearmint.
- At Fox's we believe life is better when you take things slowly. These principles go right back to 1918, when Eric Fox first established Fox's Glaciers as long lasting sweets with flavours that are worth savouring and taking time over.
- Contents may vary.
- Fox's® is a UK registered trademark of Valeo Confectionery Ltd.
- 100 Years of Taking it Slow
- An Uplifting Selection of Fruits, Botanicals and a Hint of Mint
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar, Acid (Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Copper Chlorophyll), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate)
Allergy Information
- Allergen Advice - see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry Place Away from Direct Sunlight
Produce of
Produced in the UK using EU and non-EU glucose syrup
Warnings
- CHOKING HAZARD: Not suitable for children under 36 months. Please remember children can choke on sweets.
Name and address
- Valeo Confectionery Ltd.,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- Valeo Foods Group,
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
- Valeo Confectionery Ltd.,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- Valeo Foods Group,
- Dublin,
- K67 AE37.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- www.foxsglacier.co.uk
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1640 kJ/386 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|96.3 g
|of which sugars
|72.2 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
Safety information
