Errazuriz Max Carmenere Wine 75Cl

Errazuriz Max Carmenere
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
I'm not really a red wine drinker but this was truly the best red wine I have ever tasted its full of body and smooth taste I would be for sure purchasing another bottle of this I will also recommend this to family and friends
Lovely
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
This is a very nice and drinkable red wine. It is smooth and an easy drinker that goes very well with both steak and cheese in my opinion. I think this is a good value great wine with a very reasonable price point
Gorgeous
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
This carmenere is beautiful. It's definitely my favourite red as it's much less bitter and sharp that many reds. Every part of the experience is delightful, the scent, the colour, the taste and the after taste. Beautiful paired with lamb.
A luxurious drink
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
A very rich red wine that has a smoky undertone with ripe red berries and a velvety texture that leaves your tastebuds excited , every bottle is aged a minimum of 12 months so your getting a quality drink out of every bottle.
Full bodied
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
I found this was a full bodied wine with a really deep and rich smell I found the Carmenere rich but elegant with black fruit, spicy aromas and soft tannins. This is a beautiful red wine and goes perfect with a really delicious meal
Nice
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
I purchased this to try and I was really glad I did Not overly strong in flavour Didn't leave a bad after taste Was really nice and has a lovely flavour Will definitely purchase this again as I enjoyed it alot
Easy drinking
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
I got this the other day and thought I'd have a glass of wine on a Friday night and what a treat. It was more a full bodied wine but dark red colour, with fruit taste. I love the grape carmenere and would definitely buy again. Loved it.
Full bodied
A ERRAZURIZ Customer
This red wine is divine! A full bodied wine with hints of i believe vanilla and chocolate! Really rich in flavour and smells absolutely wonderful when opened! Definatly rest this one before drinking as its worth the wait