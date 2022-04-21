We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Errazuriz Max Carmenere Wine 75Cl

4.8(28)Write a review
Errazuriz Max Carmenere Wine 75Cl
£12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • ERRAZURIZ MAX CARMENERE WINE 75CL
  • Viña Errázuriz has been devoted to its philosophy of excellence and innovation since 1870, consolidating as Chile's top benchmark in quality fine wines recognized by top international critics. We name our Max wines to honour our founder, Maximiano Errázuriz. After 12 months of French oak ageing, this Carmenere is rich but elegant with black fruit, spicy aromas and soft tannins.
  • Family Wines Since 1870
  • Wine of Chile
  • Best Chilean Winery 2017
  • Top 10 Drinks International - World's Most Admired Wine Brands
  • Tim Atkin Winemaker of the Year 2018
  • Tim Atkin - 94 points
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Chile produces some of the world's best Carmenère, and this is a brilliant example. Rich but elegant this red wine has black and red fruits, spicy pepper aromas and notes of chocolate and roasted coffee. Fresh yet delicate, with fine-grained tannins and a silky texture on the palate.

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Viña Errázuriz

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Francisco Baettig

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Carmenère

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were handpicked and taken to the winery to be prepared for fermentation. The wine was then aged in French oak barrels for 1 year before release, resulting in beautiful integrated tannins and a soft gentle finish for this Chilean Carmenere.

History

  • Don Maximiano Errázuriz founded Viña Errázuriz in 1870 when he planted the first French grape varieties in Chile's Aconcagua Valley. His initiative, creativity and belief that the best wines come from the best land has been passed down through subsequent generations and today Viña Errázuriz remains family owned by the Chadwick family. Working hand in hand with nature, the family and winemaking teams are constantly striving to produce great Chilean wines, produced in a sustainable, responsible way.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Max Carmenere come from Errazuriz's Max vineyards in Chile's Aconcagua Valley. Located close to Errazuriz's winery in Panquehue, the special conditions of these diverse soils mean the Carmenere grapes develop tremendous concentration of aromas and flavours resulting in a ripe and juicy red wine with great balance and softness.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Name and address

  • Wine produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Errazuriz (Viñedos Familia Chadwick),
  • Calle Antofagasta S/N Panquehue,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • Viña Errázuriz,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • Viña Errázuriz,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.
  • www.errazuriz.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

28 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Errazuriz Max Carmenere

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

I'm not really a red wine drinker but this was truly the best red wine I have ever tasted its full of body and smooth taste I would be for sure purchasing another bottle of this I will also recommend this to family and friends

Lovely

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

This is a very nice and drinkable red wine. It is smooth and an easy drinker that goes very well with both steak and cheese in my opinion. I think this is a good value great wine with a very reasonable price point

Gorgeous

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

This carmenere is beautiful. It's definitely my favourite red as it's much less bitter and sharp that many reds. Every part of the experience is delightful, the scent, the colour, the taste and the after taste. Beautiful paired with lamb.

A luxurious drink

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

A very rich red wine that has a smoky undertone with ripe red berries and a velvety texture that leaves your tastebuds excited , every bottle is aged a minimum of 12 months so your getting a quality drink out of every bottle.

Full bodied

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

I found this was a full bodied wine with a really deep and rich smell I found the Carmenere rich but elegant with black fruit, spicy aromas and soft tannins. This is a beautiful red wine and goes perfect with a really delicious meal

Nice

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

I purchased this to try and I was really glad I did Not overly strong in flavour Didn't leave a bad after taste Was really nice and has a lovely flavour Will definitely purchase this again as I enjoyed it alot

Easy drinking

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

I got this the other day and thought I'd have a glass of wine on a Friday night and what a treat. It was more a full bodied wine but dark red colour, with fruit taste. I love the grape carmenere and would definitely buy again. Loved it.

Full bodied

5 stars

A ERRAZURIZ Customer

This red wine is divine! A full bodied wine with hints of i believe vanilla and chocolate! Really rich in flavour and smells absolutely wonderful when opened! Definatly rest this one before drinking as its worth the wait

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

