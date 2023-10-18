Maui Moisture Awapuhi Shampoo 385ml

Shampoo Mani Moisture starts with a unique blend with aloe vera and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.

For all hair types Slippery Awapuhi Sheer Coconut Oil Exotic Tiare Flower Made with 100% Aloe as the First Ingredient No Sulfated Surfactants, SLS, Silicones, Mineral Oils, ALES Yes Vegan, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Aloe

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Zingiber Zerumbet (Wild Ginger/Gingembre Sauvage) Extract, Gardenla Taltensis (Tare/Tlaré) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Polyquatemium-22, Glycerin, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Propylene Glycol, Maltodextrin, Hexylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Coconut Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Citral

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or Imported Ingredients

Net Contents

385ml

Preparation and Usage