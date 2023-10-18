We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maui Moisture Awapuhi Shampoo 385Ml

No ratings yet
£8.50

£2.21/100ml

Vegan

Maui Moisture Awapuhi Shampoo 385ml
Shampoo Mani Moisture starts with a unique blend with aloe vera and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.
For all hair typesSlippery AwapuhiSheer Coconut OilExotic Tiare FlowerMade with 100% Aloe as the First IngredientNo Sulfated Surfactants, SLS, Silicones, Mineral Oils, ALESYes Vegan, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Aloe
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Zingiber Zerumbet (Wild Ginger/Gingembre Sauvage) Extract, Gardenla Taltensis (Tare/Tlaré) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Polyquatemium-22, Glycerin, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Propylene Glycol, Maltodextrin, Hexylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Coconut Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Citral

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or Imported Ingredients

Net Contents

385ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage Into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.For best results use in conjunction with other Maul Moisture hair products.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

