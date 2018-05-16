We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO 5 COATED RAISINS IN A YOGURT FLAVOURED COATING 125G

TESCO 5 COATED RAISINS IN A YOGURT FLAVOURED COATING 125G
£ 1.80
£14.40/kg

One bag
  • Energy507kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2027kJ / 484kcal

Product Description

  • Raisins in a yogurt flavoured coating.
  • Juicy raisins in a yogurt flavoured coating. A sweet, chewy snack that's made with real fruit
  • With juicy plump raisins. With a yogurt flavoured coating
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt Coating (63%) [Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raisins (35%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 25g e (125g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bag (25g)
Energy2027kJ / 484kcal507kJ / 121kcal
Fat21.6g5.4g
Saturates18.1g4.5g
Carbohydrate68.9g17.2g
Sugars64.4g16.1g
Fibre1.8g0.5g
Protein2.5g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • Each bag
