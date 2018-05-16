TESCO 5 COATED RAISINS IN A YOGURT FLAVOURED COATING 125G
- Energy507kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars16.1g18%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2027kJ / 484kcal
Product Description
- Raisins in a yogurt flavoured coating.
- Juicy raisins in a yogurt flavoured coating. A sweet, chewy snack that's made with real fruit
- With juicy plump raisins. With a yogurt flavoured coating
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt Coating (63%) [Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raisins (35%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
5 x 25g e (125g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bag (25g)
|Energy
|2027kJ / 484kcal
|507kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|18.1g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|17.2g
|Sugars
|64.4g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- Each bag
