Pip & Nut Smooth Almond Butter 170G

4.5(27)Write a review
£3.25
£1.91/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Almond Butter
  • Just-roasted.
  • We roast, then mill straight away.
  • Almonds from California with love!
  • Sourced from a single origin.
  • No palm oil here.
  • We're all about great almond better. Better nuts. Better taste. Better business. For people and planet. To the spooners and the toast lovers every drizzle. Every drop
  • Great taste 2020
  • Classic roast
  • No Palm Oil
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Californian Almonds (99.6%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, eat within 3 months (easy!).

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Natural Nut Oils, Stir Before Use.

Number of uses

Contains 11 (15g) servings

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • 09/10 Fenian Street,

Return to

  • Say Hello:
  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • 09/10 Fenian Street,
  • Dublin, 2,
  • D02 RX24,
  • Ireland.
  • thekernel@pipandnut.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy (kJ)2384358
Energy (kcal)57787
Fat52.3g7.8g
Saturates4.1g0.6g
Mono-unsaturates32.9g4.9g
Polyunsaturates12.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate5.9g0.9g
Sugars5.1g0.8g
Fibre10.9g1.6g
Protein20.9g3.1g
Salt0.40g0.06g
Contains 11 (15g) servings--
27 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

wish you hadn't added salt

1 stars

such a shame you have to add salt ! whats wrong with just plain almonds. Will stick to the Meridian make which doesn't add salt

Very salty and a bit tangy

2 stars

I used to love this almond butter. Now this product has lumps and a very salty tangy flavour. Definitely not for me. Peanut full time now. You wouldn’t think peanut butter would be less salty but thanks to all unnecessary added salt in this product , it is.

Delicious and great ingredient for my Smoothies

5 stars

Really smooth and delicious. I add some to smoothies for protein which I like to drink before a training session.

I use this to accompany fruit and yoghurt as it co

5 stars

I use this to accompany fruit and yoghurt as it contains healthy fats. Very good quality if a bit expensive.

AMAZING

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

I am obsessed

Nutty Nut Nom

5 stars

Nice and smooth almond spread, not as good as the peanut butter but a nice alternative. Salty, nutty and flavoursome but s shame it doesn't last long. I hope they upgrade to a bigger size as the jar feels smaller than it looks and would be more economical to buy in large jar/tub. Still a great nut butter. Hope they bring out the large one instead.

Was disappointed to taste very similar to peanuts

4 stars

Was disappointed to taste very similar to peanuts when having on toast but then again it is a nut based butter. Had in a pancake with sugar and thoroughly enjoyed!

Fine except much too salty. I like that they speci

3 stars

Fine except much too salty. I like that they specify where the almonds come from (even though I wish they came from somewhere other than California, where they're contributing to the drought). Still, even though the Meridian brand doesn't say where their almonds come from, it's the better choice because it doesn't have added salt.

Yummy

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Delicious, better than any other brand I've tasted

1kg would be even better!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Tried some of the limited edition flavours, but this one is simply the best! Love the flavour and consistency and just can't get enough of it. The only thing that could be better is if it also came in a 1kg tub!

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

