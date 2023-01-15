Pip & Nut Smooth Almond Butter 170G

wish you hadn't added salt
such a shame you have to add salt ! whats wrong with just plain almonds. Will stick to the Meridian make which doesn't add salt
Very salty and a bit tangy
I used to love this almond butter. Now this product has lumps and a very salty tangy flavour. Definitely not for me. Peanut full time now. You wouldn’t think peanut butter would be less salty but thanks to all unnecessary added salt in this product , it is.
Delicious and great ingredient for my Smoothies
Really smooth and delicious. I add some to smoothies for protein which I like to drink before a training session.

I use this to accompany fruit and yoghurt as it contains healthy fats. Very good quality if a bit expensive.
AMAZING
I am obsessed
Nutty Nut Nom
Nice and smooth almond spread, not as good as the peanut butter but a nice alternative. Salty, nutty and flavoursome but s shame it doesn't last long. I hope they upgrade to a bigger size as the jar feels smaller than it looks and would be more economical to buy in large jar/tub. Still a great nut butter. Hope they bring out the large one instead.
Was disappointed to taste very similar to peanuts
Was disappointed to taste very similar to peanuts when having on toast but then again it is a nut based butter. Had in a pancake with sugar and thoroughly enjoyed!

Fine except much too salty. I like that they specify where the almonds come from (even though I wish they came from somewhere other than California, where they're contributing to the drought). Still, even though the Meridian brand doesn't say where their almonds come from, it's the better choice because it doesn't have added salt.
Yummy
Delicious, better than any other brand I've tasted
1kg would be even better!
Tried some of the limited edition flavours, but this one is simply the best! Love the flavour and consistency and just can't get enough of it. The only thing that could be better is if it also came in a 1kg tub!