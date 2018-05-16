Higgidy Porcini Mushroom & Spinach Vegan Rolls 160g

Product Description
- No time to Waste
- Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
- Find out more at www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare
- FareShare
- Fighting hunger, tackling food waste
- #Share your Snaps
- At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food. So whether it's a picnic in the park, speedy working lunch or laid back Sunday supper, share your culinary creations with @higgidy on social and you could win* a month's worth of delicious Higgidy goodies.
- *For Ts&Cs visit higgidy.co.uk/shareyoursnaps
- Make room for the Shrooms
- For us, the best vegan food makes use of deep, savoury flavours, which is why in this recipe, we use a crafty mix of chestnut & porcini mushrooms.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C022651
- How to Recycle
- Tray - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled.
- Plastic film - not currently recycled.
- We are working on reducing our use of plastic - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- Plant Based
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mushrooms (20%) (White Mushrooms, Chestnut Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms), Food preparation with Palm Oil* (Water, Sustainable Palm Oil*, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Colour: Beta Carotene), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Butternut Squash Purée, Spinach (3%), Cooked Red Quinoa (Red Quinoa, Water), Oat Drink (Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Stock Powder, Salt, Parsley, Colour: Plain Caramel, Black Pepper, Yeast
Allergy Information
- All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles non-vegetarian products and Soya, Milk, Egg, Mustard and Fish, so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see film. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month.Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C 160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray and heat for about 10-12 minutes. Do not reheat.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
- Higgidy NI Ltd,
- Murray House,
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
- Higgidy NI Ltd,
- Murray House,
- Murray Street,
- Belfast,
- BT1 6DN.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1536kJ/367kcal
|415kJ/99kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|9.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|38.8g
|10.5g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.54g
|0.42g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021