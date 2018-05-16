Feather & Down Sweet Dream Pillow Spray Duo 2X50ml
New
- Sleep Matters
- The perfect combination for a peaceful night's sleep, the Sweet Dreams pillow spray, infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils. The Breathe Well pillow spray, an infusion of eucalyptus peppermint and tea tree essential oils, Both products encourage calm, and tranquillity to help aid a restful night's sleep.
- Carton - Recycle
- Bottle - Recycle
- Pump - Don't Recycle
- With calming lavender and chamomile essential oils
- Cruelty free
- Natural extracts
- Dreamt of in Ireland
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth 9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-isomethyl Lonone, Limonene, Breathe Well Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth 9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Limonene
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray and Breathe Well Pillow Spray
- Directions: Spray a generous amount onto your pillow to relax you as you drift off into a peaceful night's sleep.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: Avoid direct contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Creightons PLC,
- PE4 6ND,
- England.
- Potter & Moore Ltd,
- The Black Church,
- St Mary's Place,
Return to
- Creightons PLC,
- PE4 6ND,
- England.
- Potter & Moore Ltd,
- The Black Church,
- St Mary's Place,
- Dublin,
- 007 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- +44 (0) 1733 281000
- enquiries@featheranddown.com
- www.featheranddown.com
Safety information
