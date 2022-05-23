We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Duo Bar 47.4G

Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Duo Bar 47.4G
£0.80
£1.69/100g

Each 23.7 g contains

Energy
538kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2271 kJ (544 kcal)

Product Description

  • Textured milk chocolate bar.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 bar = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 47.4G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x Bar = 1 Portion. 2 x 23.7 g bars per pack. 2 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

47.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (23.7 g)
Energy2271 kJ (544 kcal)538 kJ (129 kcal)
Fat32 g7.6 g
of which Saturates19 g4.4 g
Carbohydrate56 g13 g
of which Sugars55 g13 g
Fibre2.3 g0.5 g
Protein6.6 g1.6 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g
