Tesco Finest 5% Aberdeen Angus Steak Mince 500G
- Energy681kJ 162kcal8%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Aberdeen Angus lean beef steak mince 5% fat.
- We know how important quality, origin and animal welfare standards are when it comes to meat. So we source our Finest * beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. Typical percentage fat content under 5%. Typical percentage collagen/ meat protein ratio under 12%.
- Tender Beef || Typically 5% Fat Specially selected for its rich, full flavour.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere, Minced meat products require thorough cooking prior to consumption, Made using fresh and frozen meat
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|545kJ / 130kcal
|681kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.8g
|27.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
