We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 5% Aberdeen Angus Steak Mince 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 5% Aberdeen Angus Steak Mince 500G
£ 3.75
£7.50/kg

New

Per 125g
  • Energy681kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus lean beef steak mince 5% fat.
  • We know how important quality, origin and animal welfare standards are when it comes to meat. So we source our Finest * beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. Typical percentage fat content under 5%. Typical percentage collagen/ meat protein ratio under 12%.
  • Tender Beef || Typically 5% Fat Specially selected for its rich, full flavour.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere, Minced meat products require thorough cooking prior to consumption, Made using fresh and frozen meat

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy545kJ / 130kcal681kJ / 162kcal
Fat4.7g5.9g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.8g27.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Fresh Beef

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here