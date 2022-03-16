We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pure Via 100% Xylitol Plant Based 900G

2(1)Write a review
Pure Via 100% Xylitol Plant Based 900G
£10.00
£11.11/kg
£10.00
£11.11/kg

Product Description

  • Xylitol based table-top sweetener.
  • Each 100g of Pure Via® 100% Xylitol Plant Based sugar alternative contains 0 sugar and 40% less calories compared to regular sugar and provides just as much sweetness for the same volume of product.
  • Make delicious baked goods, add a spoonful to your tea, coffee or hot cocoa. Why not sprinkle some over your favorite fruits or yoghurt.
  • Pure Via® 100% Xylitol Plant Based sugar alternative has a crunchy texture like regular sugar.
  • Use in vegan-friendly and keto friendly recipes as the perfect sugar substitute.
  • Because of its like-for-like weight replacement, you can use it just like regular sugar.
  • Show off your lower sugar and lower calorie creation, which is kind to your teeth thanks to Pure Via® 100% Xylitol Plant Based sugar alternative.
  • Here at Pure Via® we love nature which is why we've created our Purely Sweet and Delicious range.
  • We believe in Great Tasting products derived from nature.
  • We Love Sweet. We Love Nature.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Pure Via is a registered trademark of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.
  • @2021 Merisant Company 2, SARL
  • Zero sugar and 40% less calories than regular sugar
  • Crunchy texture like regular sugar
  • Measures like regular sugar
  • Perfect in hot drinks, for sprinkling and baking
  • Friendly to teeth
  • Plant Based
  • Derived from nature
  • Naturally gluten-free
  • Suitable for Keto and Vegan friendly diets
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 900G
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Xylitol

Storage

Best before end and Lot No: See base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes great in Tea and Coffee or Sprinkled on your favourite foods. And it's Perfect for Baking too!
  • 1 Tsp (4g) of Pure Via® Xylitol = as Sweet as 1 Tsp (4g) of Sugar

Number of uses

Servings per package: 225, Serving Size: 4 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Do Not Feed Animals

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Salford Lynch,

Return to

  • www.purevia.co.uk
  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • Freephone: 0800 731 3500 (UK)
  • www.purevia.ie
  • Salford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Balycoolin,
  • Dublin 15,

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer serving (4g)Per 100g
Energy40 kJ1000 kJ
-(10 kcal)(240 kcal)
Fat0 g0 g
- of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate4 g100 g
- of which sugars0 g0 g
- of which polyols4 g100 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Servings per package: 225, Serving Size: 4 g--

Safety information

Do Not Feed Animals

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

WARNING

2 stars

DO NOT FEED TO ANIMALS ESPECIALLY DOGS WARNING IS ON BACK OF PACKET

