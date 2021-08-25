Tesco & Jamie Oliver Lovely Lentil & Bean Pasta 800G
- Energy1035kJ 246kcal12%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 123kcal
Product Description
- Cooked wholewheat penne pasta with cannellini beans and green lentils in a tomato sauce.
- MIGHTY MIDWEEK MEALS IN 3 SIMPLE STEPS 01+02+03 Preheat your oven to 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7. Add your base (01) to a large ovenproof dish, then add your hero (02) in an even layer across the top of the dish and roast for 10 mins. Finally add your sauce (03) and cook for a further 20 mins or until piping hot. ''I've created this tasty new range of 123 Traybakes with Tesco an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero and sauce (look out for my top combo ideas), chuck it in a roasting tray and you're off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you'll get at least 2 of your 5 a day per portion ''
- Wholewheat penne pasta with green lentils, cannellini beans & tomato
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wholewheat Penne Pasta [Water, Durum Wholewheat Semolina], Water, Cannellini Beans (9%), Green Lentils (7%), Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Salt, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Delicious as part of a 123 Traybake, or to cook this product on its own please follow the heating instructions below. 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Cover loosely with foil and place tray on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven. Remove, stir and serve.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|518kJ / 123kcal
|1035kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.3g
|34.7g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|9.2g
|Protein
|5.6g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.