Tesco Vegetable Suet 200G

Delicious dumplings!
I bought this because I wanted to make dumplings. It was perfect! I mixed it with self-raising flour, mixed herbs and water, which was really easy, as the suet is ready-shredded. I then made the mixture into dumpling shapes, dusted them with flour, and put them in the top of my slow cooker (on top of beef stew) for the final hour of cooking. Result - light, fluffy dumplings, absolutely delicious! I'll be buying more suet!
Good vegetarian suet product, and fantastic that it is gluten free.
Tesco Vegetable Suet is just as good as the branded one the difference is Tesco's is so much cheaper.Tesco's made light and fluffy dumplings just as I had expected.
Good for the price
Can be a tad clumpy but still does the job
Made lovely very light crispy dumplings in my air fryer using this suet.
Lovely product. Made a super jam roly poly for my vegetarian daughter with it.
Christmas Mincemeat
I used it to make my Christmas mincemeat, so mixed with fruit, orange juice and zest etc, now in jars maturing. I will then use for mince pies for Christmas. So easy to make your own mincemeat.
Not as greasy as beef suet
The suet was good my wife made the best beef pudding ever
This is good quality, I used it to make lovely dumplings
Handy to have in the cupboard.
