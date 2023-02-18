We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Vegetable Suet 200G

Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Suet 200G
£1.30
£6.50/kg

Per 33g

Energy
1014kJ
245kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
23.1g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.8g

high

64%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3073kJ / 744kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded vegetable suet.
  • PUDDINGS & DUMPLINGS Great for dumplings, just add flour and water
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION GUIDELINES

    Spotted Dick Pudding  
    Cooking time: 1 hour 30 mins
    Makes: 1 pack makes 1 pudding, serves 6
    Method: Hob

    You will need:
    400g/10oz plain flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 200g shredded vegetable suet, 90g caster sugar, 140g currants, 1 lemon, zest only, 250ml semi skimmed milk(or dairy free alternative), butter(or dairy free alternative), for greasing, 1.8 litre (3 pint) pyrex glass bowl, greaseproof paper, foil and string

    Method
    1. Place the flour, baking powder, suet, caster sugar, currants and lemon zest into a bowl and mix to combine.
    2. Add the milk and stir to make a soft dough.
    3. Grease a pudding basin with butter and spoon the mixture into the basin. Cover with a piece of folded greaseproof paper.
    4. Tie around the edge with string to secure the paper and place a piece of foil over the top, pressing the edges down to seal around the bowl. Tie once more with string.
    5. Place the basin into a large lidded saucepan and fill the pan two-thirds of the way up with water.
    6. Cover with the lid, bring to a boil and simmer for 1 hour 30 minutes. Top the pan up with boiling water as required.
     

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy3073kJ / 744kcal1014kJ / 245kcal
Fat70.0g23.1g
Saturates38.8g12.8g
Carbohydrate26.7g8.8g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein1.6g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Delicious dumplings!

5 stars

I bought this because I wanted to make dumplings. It was perfect! I mixed it with self-raising flour, mixed herbs and water, which was really easy, as the suet is ready-shredded. I then made the mixture into dumpling shapes, dusted them with flour, and put them in the top of my slow cooker (on top of beef stew) for the final hour of cooking. Result - light, fluffy dumplings, absolutely delicious! I'll be buying more suet!

Good vegetarian suet product, and fantastic that i

5 stars

Good vegetarian suet product, and fantastic that it is gluten free.

Tesco Vegetable Suet is just as good as the brande

5 stars

Tesco Vegetable Suet is just as good as the branded one the difference is Tesco's is so much cheaper.Tesco's made light and fluffy dumplings just as I had expected.

Good for the price

4 stars

Can be a tad clumpy but still does the job

Made very light crispy fumplings

5 stars

Made lovely very light crispy dumplings in my air fryer using this suet.

Lovely product. Made a super jam roly poly for my

5 stars

Lovely product. Made a super jam roly poly for my vegetarian daughter with it.

Christmas Mincemeat

4 stars

I used it to make my Christmas mincemeat, so mixed with fruit, orange juice and zest etc, now in jars maturing. I will then use for mince pies for Christmas. So easy to make your own mincemeat.

Not as greasy as beef suet

5 stars

The suet was good my wife made the best beef pudding ever

This is good quality, I used it to make lovely dum

5 stars

This is good quality, I used it to make lovely dumplings

Handy to have in the cupboard.

3 stars

Handy to have in the cupboard.

