Dove Men+Care Sport Active With Band Gift Set
New
Product Description
- DOVE MEN+CARE SPORT ATV WITH BAND GIFT SET
- Christmas trees, festive songs, and gingerbread scents are starting to emerge. That means one thing – it's time for Christmas gift shopping. If you know someone who loves working out, this Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Gift Set is a gift that's sure to please. Two full-sized Dove Men+Care products team up to cleanse and protect his skin so he can stay fresh and active and rebound after a tough workout. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Face & Body Wash 250 ml effectively cleans sweat and dirt from active skin. This body wash not only leaves him feeling refreshed, but also gives him total skin hydration thanks to MicroMoisture technology which activates on skin and helps fight the drying out of the skin after showering. He gets the performance he needs while also getting care without irritating the skin or making it feel tight or dry. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Anti-perspirant 150 ml delivers 48 hours of powerful sweat and odour protection. This dermatologically tested dry spray contains a unique Triple Action moisturiser technology to strengthen and protect his skin against sweat rash, chafing, and irritation for more comfortable underarms. It's tough on sweat, not on skin. This set of Christmas gifts for him comes complete with three resistance loop bands – a great option for a full-body strength workout. Help him stay active and keep these "go to the gym" and "get in shape" New Year's Resolutions with Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Gift Set – the perfect stocking filler for family and friends this Christmas.
- Show him you care this Christmas with the Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Gift Set, which includes two full-size Dove Men+Care products and three Dove Men+Care Resistance Bands
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Face & Body Wash 250 ml is developed specifically for after sports skin care
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Anti-perspirant 150 ml provides 48-hour powerful odour and sweat protection to stay fresh before and after workout
- This duo gift set comes complete with three Dove Men+Care Resistance Bands – perfect to get him squatting, stretching, and lunging his way to fitness
- By bringing you the Sport Active+Fresh set of Christmas gifts for him, Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre
- Treat the men you love with this Dove Men+Care gift set, a perfect stocking filler, Secret Santa, or all-year-round gift!
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.