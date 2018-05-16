Schwarzkopf Got2b I Heart Hair Gift Set
New
Product Description
- Schwarzkopf got2b I Heart Hair Gift Set
- Blasting Freeze Spray
- Create scandalously strong hold or fix the results of the hairstyle you have already created with got2b Blasting Freeze Spray.
- Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil
- Does sleek, glossy hair feel like a distant dream? Make it reality with got2b oil-licious tame & shine styling oil.
- Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo
- Look fresh in no time! Refresh your style between washes in an instant with got2b Fresh it Up extra fresh dry shampoo. It quickly cleans and refreshes your hair, leaving it with a fresh citrus fragrance that lasts all day long
- Blasting Freeze Spray
- Made in Germany
- Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil, Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo
- Made in Hungary
- Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo - Instant Refresh
- Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo - No White Residue
- Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo - Long-Lasting Fragrance
- Blasting Freeze Spray - For Screaming Hold
- Blasting Freeze Spray - Freeze, Fix, Ultimate Hold
Information
Ingredients
Blasting Freeze Spray: Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylamin Oethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum, Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil: Cyclomethicone, Dimethiconol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum Seed Oil, Octocrylene, Partum, Linalool, Anise Alcohol, CI 408000ctylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Extra Fresh Dry Shampoo: Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa Starch, Isobutane, Pentane, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Aqua, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol Methacrylate Copolymer
Name and address
- Schwarzkopf & Henkel,
- Düsseldorf,
- Germany.
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
Return to
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.