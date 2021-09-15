Tesco Meat Loaf Marinara 700G
- Energy1910kJ 459kcal23%
- Fat33.3g48%
- Saturates12.6g63%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1256kJ / 302kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork meatloaf with mozzarella full fat soft cheese and a tomato and herb sauce.
- Our tasty Pork meatloaf with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce is perfect for bringing the family together. Ideal served with buttery mashed potatoes, green beans and peas.
- READY TO COOK Pork meatloaf topped with mozzarella and a marinara sauce
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%), Tomato and Herb Sauce [Tomato Passata, Tomato Paste, Water, Red Wine (Sulphites), Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Onion Powder, Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Parsley, Salt, Dried Garlic, Basil, Dried Onion, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fennel, Black Pepper, Oregano, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme, Ginger, Mace, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 60 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and set sauce sachet to one side. Cover with foil and place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50 minutes. Remove foil, and add sauce over the top evenly and return to the oven for 10 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (152g**)
|Energy
|1256kJ / 302kcal
|1910kJ / 459kcal
|Fat
|21.9g
|33.3g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|12.6g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|17.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|14.2g
|21.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 608g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.