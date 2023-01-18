Matthews Flour Stone Ground Dark Rye Flour 1.5Kg

Great flavour, was well received at a recent dinne
Great flavour, was well received at a recent dinner party! Result!
Full flavour dark flour
So happy to see this stocked at Tesco! Excellent bread flour. I mix it with Strong white and it makes delicious loaves.
We mixed this with Matthews Strong White to produc
We mixed this with Matthews Strong White to produce a 50/50 Rye/White loaf and were blown away. We've always found Rye too heavy, but will switch to Matthews. Tesco - do not stop selling
Best flour I've tried so far!
Best flour I've tried so far! Dark and tasty without being too strong or harsh. I make basic bread and pizza base with it with very little extra added and it tastes lovely doesn't bother my stomach like many do. Will be using this in future, would be very disappointed if Tesco's stopped selling this. I will try the rest of this range (apart from white) but I love this flour