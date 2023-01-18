We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Matthews Flour Stone Ground Dark Rye Flour 1.5Kg

5(4)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£2.50
£1.67/kg

Product Description

  • 100% Wholemeal Rye Flour
  • Love Wholegrain? Get 10% off our other wholegrains, Organics, Rye, Spelt, Emmer, Einkorn, Khorosan & Durum Heritage wheats.
  • Sign up to our Baking Club online for delivery to your door.
  • 100% Stoneground Wholegrain Rye
  • Cotswold Rye flour is rich in flavour and perfect for delicious rye breads with a dark character. Grown locally on the Cotswold hills around Stow-on-the-Wold, then traditionally stoneground milled, producing a 100% wholemeal flour that retains all three nutrient rich elements of the grain. Blend in your baking, and great to mix with sourdough starter.
  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • The Matthews family have been devoted to sourcing quality grain and milling Britain's finest flour for over 100 years across 8 generations from the original 1912 mill in the heart of the Cotswolds.
  • The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading local populations of grain from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield, Oxfordshire.
  • The mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 7th and 8th generations of Matthews. We continue to use traditional milling methods to create flour dedicated to taste, nutrition, and a great baking experience. Sourcing from regenerative, sustainable sources is at our core.
  • Matthews Cotswold Flour Mill
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood, this traditional mill produces a range of quality organic, regenerative, stoneground, continental and specialist flour for artisan and home bakers.
  • FSC - FSC®, Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C121679, www.fsc.org
  • For Multi Purpose Rye Baking
  • Est.1912 Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rye Flour

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Name and address

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.

Return to

  • 01993 830 342
  • sales@fwpmatthews.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1381Kj/327Kcal
Fat0.50g
of which is saturates<0.10g
Monounsaturates<0.10g
Polyunsaturates0.34g
Carbohydrates62.96g
of which is sugars1.80g
Fibre14.40g
Protein10.30g
Salt0.025g
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great flavour, was well received at a recent dinne

5 stars

Great flavour, was well received at a recent dinner party! Result!

Full flavour dark flour

5 stars

So happy to see this stocked at Tesco! Excellent bread flour. I mix it with Strong white and it makes delicious loaves.

We mixed this with Matthews Strong White to produc

5 stars

We mixed this with Matthews Strong White to produce a 50/50 Rye/White loaf and were blown away. We've always found Rye too heavy, but will switch to Matthews. Tesco - do not stop selling

Best flour I've tried so far!

5 stars

Best flour I've tried so far! Dark and tasty without being too strong or harsh. I make basic bread and pizza base with it with very little extra added and it tastes lovely doesn't bother my stomach like many do. Will be using this in future, would be very disappointed if Tesco's stopped selling this. I will try the rest of this range (apart from white) but I love this flour

