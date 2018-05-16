Bear Smoothie Fruit Yoyo Peach & Banana 5 X 20G
New
Product Description
- Gently baked fruit rolls with apples, peaches, pears, bananas & apricots
- Yoyos are grrreat for baking. For healthy recipes visit bearsnacks.co.uk
- Download the Bearcards App & track your Bear card collecting adventure
- What makes Bear® different
- 100% natural ingredients with no added nonsense
- No added sugar only naturally occurring sugars from whole fruit & gluten free oats
- Never from concentrates only whole fruit
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 65 kcal per 2 rolls
- Real Fruit, Real Flavour, Real Fun!
- No added sugar
- Gluten free
- Nut free
- High in fibre
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugar
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Apples (51%), Peaches (15%), Pears (13%), Bananas (10%), Apricots (6%), Gluten Free Oat Extract (4%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
- Contains: Oats
Name and address
- UK: BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5PP.
Return to
- For a Bear hug visit: www.bearsnacks.co.uk or give us a growl on: bear.uk@bearsnacks.com
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (20g)
|Energy
|1371 kJ
|274 kJ
|-
|325 kcal
|65 kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|13g
|of which sugars*
|49g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|1.6g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.01g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
