Matthews Flour Organic Super Fine Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

Great flour! Also Organic!
Perfect for cakes for special occasions! We made a delicious Victoria sponge for my best-friends birthday! The result was delicious!
Baked my child's birthday cake with it & it was delicious. Highly recommend!
10/10
This flour makes superb cakes! I use it regularly and highly recommend.
This is the best Self Raising flour I've ever used. The cakes were light, moist and rose perfectly. Couple with Clarence Court eggs and you are onto a sure winner!!
Very good quality.
Since I have been buying tis flour my baking has been wonderful. Can't believe how light my sponges are. Definitely recommend it.
GOOD
We get great results from this flour for cakes and scones etc and also fantastic that his is a local flour.
Made some fairy cakes - they didn’t rise so were very solid. I tried making rock buns & a sponge sandwich with the same outcome. Complete waste of time & ingredients. Not to be outdone, I tried again, only this time I added baking powder as if using plain flour and this worked with good results. I can only assume the flour had been labelled incorrectly. Probably won’t purchase again.
Awesome Self Raising flour
Tried Matthews Cotswold Self Raising flour three times now. I have been using for cakes, scones, and cookies. Getting great results and love that it is in 1.5KG more flour per bag DF. Thank you will buy again.
Excellent product
This SR flour really is fine and makes very light sponge cakes
I made scones to share with a friend. What a disaster. Rock hard on the outside and uncooked inside. I made a second batch as I'm normally known as a good cook, but the same thing happened. The only thing that has changed from normal is the flour. I won't buy it again. Bring back DOVES flour.