Matthews Flour Organic Super Fine Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

4.2(10)Write a review
Matthews Flour Organic Super Fine Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

£2.20

£1.47/kg

Low Everyday Price

£2.20
£1.47/kg

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Super Fine Self-Raising Flour
  • Matthews have supported organic farming for over 30 years. Baking with organic flour means you have chosen to support nature, protect the environment and promote sustainable farming. Check out #cotswoldflour online for baking inspiration.
  • Join our "Cotswold Baking Club" online. Find news, events, recipes & 10% off your order monthly on over 50 types of speciality flour.
  • Organic Self-Raising Flour
  • Premium organic super fine white flour. Perfect for cakes, sponges and cookies. Milled in the Cotswolds from carefully selected certified organic wheat.
  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • The Matthews family have been devoted to sourcing quality grain and milling Britain's finest flour for over 100 years across 8 generations from the original 1912 mill in the heart of the Cotswolds. The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading local populations of grain from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield, Oxfordshire.
  • The mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 7th and 8th generations of Matthews. We continue to use traditional milling methods to create flour dedicated to taste, nutrition, and a great baking experience. Sourcing from regenerative, sustainable sources is at our core.
  • Matthews Cotswold Flour Mill
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood, this traditional mill produces a range of quality organic, regenerative, stoneground, continental and specialist flour for artisan and home bakers.
  • Organic Farmers & Growers - GB-ORG-02, UK/Non-UK Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C121679, www.fsc.org
  • Perfect for Cakes, Cookies & Sponges
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, *Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamine (B1)], Raising Agents Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, *Denotes from non-Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Name and address

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.

Return to

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.
  • 01993 830 342
  • sales@fwpmatthews.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1451Kj/341Kcal
Fat1.40g
of which is saturates0.20g
Monounsaturates0.10g
Polyunsaturates0.60g
Carbohydrates75.30g
of which is sugars1.40g
Starch73.90g
Fibre3.10g
Protein10.00g
Salt0.003g
10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Great flour! Also Organic!

5 stars

Perfect for cakes for special occasions! We made a delicious Victoria sponge for my best-friends birthday! The result was delicious!

Baked my child's birthday cake with it & it was de

5 stars

Baked my child's birthday cake with it & it was delicious. Highly recommend!

10/10

5 stars

This flour makes superb cakes! I use it regularly and highly recommend.

This is the best Self Raising flour I've ever used

5 stars

This is the best Self Raising flour I've ever used. The cakes were light, moist and rose perfectly. Couple with Clarence Court eggs and you are onto a sure winner!!

Very good quality.

5 stars

Since I have been buying tis flour my baking has been wonderful. Can't believe how light my sponges are. Definitely recommend it.

GOOD

5 stars

We get great results from this flour for cakes and scones etc and also fantastic that his is a local flour.

Made some fairy cakes - they didn’t rise so were v

1 stars

Made some fairy cakes - they didn’t rise so were very solid. I tried making rock buns & a sponge sandwich with the same outcome. Complete waste of time & ingredients. Not to be outdone, I tried again, only this time I added baking powder as if using plain flour and this worked with good results. I can only assume the flour had been labelled incorrectly. Probably won’t purchase again.

Awesome Self Raising flour

5 stars

Tried Matthews Cotswold Self Raising flour three times now. I have been using for cakes, scones, and cookies. Getting great results and love that it is in 1.5KG more flour per bag DF. Thank you will buy again.

Excellent product

5 stars

This SR flour really is fine and makes very light sponge cakes

I made scones to share with a friend. What a dis

1 stars

I made scones to share with a friend. What a disaster. Rock hard on the outside and uncooked inside. I made a second batch as I'm normally known as a good cook, but the same thing happened. The only thing that has changed from normal is the flour. I won't buy it again. Bring back DOVES flour.

