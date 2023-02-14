We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lateral Chilean Merlot 75Cl

4.2(23)Write a review
image 1 of Lateral Chilean Merlot 75Cl
£4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
376kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Merlot. D.O. Valle Central. Wine of Chile.
  • From the heart of Chile, Lateral wines are a celebration of craft, culture and great taste. Soft and smooth, this tasty Merlot has subtle aromas of dark plum, complemented by raspberry and cherry flavours. Enjoy with grilled sausages or red meat dishes.
  • From the heart of Chile, Lateral wines are a celebration of craft, culture and great taste.
  • ©2021
  • Wine of Chile
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Soft and smooth, this tasty Merlot has subtle aromas of dark plum, complemented by raspberry and cherry flavours

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

R&R Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Lecaros

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo fermentation in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region. It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley. The region is large and diverse in terms of climate, and as such produces various styles of wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with grilled sausages or red meat dishes.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy301kJ / 73kcal376kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
23 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

E great but at the discounted price.

4 stars

Excellent quality at the discounted price.

NO NEED TO PAY BIG MONEY

5 stars

Good value for money. I like Merlot and this is ok for me. Try it! It's cheap enough.

Bottoms up!

5 stars

Particularly deep plum flavour!

o k for a red wine sauce

3 stars

o k for a red wine sauce

Value for Money!

5 stars

I love Chilean Merlots. This is a lovely affordable wine. I have tried more expensive wines and I am not impressed. Well worth the money.

Great for the price

4 stars

Chilean wines are mostly good. A nice smooth fruity wine well balanced goodfor the price

Does what it says on the bottle

4 stars

Does what it says on the bottle ....why pay "pay silly prices" Tastes ok to me

Good everyday wine

5 stars

This is a good red wine, very drinkable everyday light wine. It was £3.89 but has recently increased in price but still a very good price for the product.

Soft, mellow - not full of tannins.

5 stars

Really good sub for the previous Chilean Merlot from Tesco - brilliant value for money and is my go-to red wine. I guess a real wine buff may think it's a bit mellow - I love its lack of tannins, which means there's no bite, it's soft, fruity and gentle. Very quaffable!

Value for money

4 stars

Certainly value for money. Easy to drink and goes with most food. Also excellent for your 5 o'clock tipple

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

