Lateral Chilean Merlot 75Cl

Excellent quality at the discounted price.
NO NEED TO PAY BIG MONEY
Good value for money. I like Merlot and this is ok for me. Try it! It's cheap enough.
Bottoms up!
Particularly deep plum flavour!
o k for a red wine sauce
Value for Money!
I love Chilean Merlots. This is a lovely affordable wine. I have tried more expensive wines and I am not impressed. Well worth the money.
Great for the price
Chilean wines are mostly good. A nice smooth fruity wine well balanced goodfor the price
Does what it says on the bottle
Does what it says on the bottle ....why pay "pay silly prices" Tastes ok to me
Good everyday wine
This is a good red wine, very drinkable everyday light wine. It was £3.89 but has recently increased in price but still a very good price for the product.
Soft, mellow - not full of tannins.
Really good sub for the previous Chilean Merlot from Tesco - brilliant value for money and is my go-to red wine. I guess a real wine buff may think it's a bit mellow - I love its lack of tannins, which means there's no bite, it's soft, fruity and gentle. Very quaffable!
Value for money
Certainly value for money. Easy to drink and goes with most food. Also excellent for your 5 o'clock tipple