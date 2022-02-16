We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork With Apple Sauce 425G

4.9(9)Write a review
Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork With Apple Sauce 425G
£4.00
£9.41/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1555kJ
373kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
22.8g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.9g

high

45%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

low

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked sage and onion seasoned pork with sachets of Bramley apple sauce and pork crackling crumble.
  • Slow Cooked Seasoned pork shoulder with Bramley apple sauce and crackling crumble
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Apple Sauce (18%) [Apple Purée, Water, Sugar, Apple Juice, Bramley Apple, Dried Apple (Apple, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Pork Rind, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Herbs, Salt, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Sage Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins. Place sachets to one side. Empty pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the center of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven. Discard foil and any cooking juices. Take 2 forks, place 1 fork into the meat and pull the meat apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect. Serve with apple sauce and crackling crumble.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins

Place sachets to one side.
Place the pouch into a microwavable dish and pierce top of pouch several times.
Cook on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W), remove from microwave and shake gently then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W). Stand for 2 minutes after cooking, then carefully open the pouch and drain off remaining cooking juices.
Remove the pork from the pouch and place onto a dish, take 2 forks, place 1 fork into the meat and pull the meat apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect.
Serve with apple sauce and crackling crumble.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (150g**)
Energy1037kJ / 248kcal1555kJ / 373kcal
Fat15.2g22.8g
Saturates5.9g8.9g
Carbohydrate6.9g10.3g
Sugars6.1g9.2g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein20.7g31.1g
Salt0.30g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 425g typically weighs 300g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

give it a try im so glad i did

5 stars

i got as was on sale and because it was not bbq .just had this was very nice we choose not to have crackling on it,we had the apple sauce whitch was a nice sauce , so glad you made one with out bbq as we dont like bbq flavor defo buy again

Tasty.

5 stars

Easy to cook and very tasty. I don’t like barbecue sauce (which many of the other pulled pork products contain) and was so pleased to find this. Unfortunately this has not been available in my local store for a couple of months and I am hoping it’s absence is just a supply issue and not a complete withdrawal.

Really, really good

5 stars

really enjoyed with fresh baked bread and salad.

must be made in heaven

5 stars

absolute bliss perfect pork and apple sauce says for 2 but ate myself very very moreish crackling a bonus wish they would bring back the belly pork with apple sauce

Yummy

5 stars

This was yummy would buy again but alas not available

Amazing pork

5 stars

Very moist pork, and a nice side of apple sauce and crackling, tastes so good. No wonder it is out of stock :(

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and the crackling sprinkles are a brilliant addition

This dish was very tasty Would buy it again

4 stars

This dish was very tasty Would buy it again

Good Hog Roast

5 stars

It was delicious. I liked the Pork Scratching Crumb and the apple sauce was very generous.

