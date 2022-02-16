Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork With Apple Sauce 425G

give it a try im so glad i did
i got as was on sale and because it was not bbq .just had this was very nice we choose not to have crackling on it,we had the apple sauce whitch was a nice sauce , so glad you made one with out bbq as we dont like bbq flavor defo buy again
Tasty.
Easy to cook and very tasty. I don’t like barbecue sauce (which many of the other pulled pork products contain) and was so pleased to find this. Unfortunately this has not been available in my local store for a couple of months and I am hoping it’s absence is just a supply issue and not a complete withdrawal.
Really, really good
really enjoyed with fresh baked bread and salad.
must be made in heaven
absolute bliss perfect pork and apple sauce says for 2 but ate myself very very moreish crackling a bonus wish they would bring back the belly pork with apple sauce
Yummy
This was yummy would buy again but alas not available
Amazing pork
Very moist pork, and a nice side of apple sauce and crackling, tastes so good. No wonder it is out of stock :(
Delicious
Absolutely delicious and the crackling sprinkles are a brilliant addition
This dish was very tasty Would buy it again
Good Hog Roast
It was delicious. I liked the Pork Scratching Crumb and the apple sauce was very generous.