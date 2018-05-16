Emmi Caffe Latta Vanilla 230Ml

Product Description
- Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Vanilla.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Mmm. At last, enjoy your coffee blended with Madagascan Vanilla. We make it with real, simple ingredients because when it comes to that indulgent taste, less is more. You've been dreaming about this all day, right? Rich. Delicious. Use your break as a time to escape. Everything you love. Nothing you don't need.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
- Real Barista Quality Ingredients
- Made with hand-roasted arabica beans from Guatemala & with rich Madagascan vanilla
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230ML
Information
Ingredients
Partly Skimmed Milk 80% (2.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 15%, Sugar, Vanilla-Extract, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: see lid. Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well and enjoy.
Warnings
- Caffeine content: 60 mg per cup.
Recycling info
Cup. Recyclable Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Emmi Schweiz AG,
- CH-6002 Lucerne.
Distributor address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
230ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per 230 ml
|% RI/230ml**
|Adult RI
|Energy
|283 kJ (67 kcal)
|651 kJ (154 kcal)
|8%
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|4.8 g
|7%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|1.2 g
|2.8 g
|14%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2 g
|21.2 g
|8%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|8.8 g
|20.2 g
|22%
|90 g
|Protein
|2.8 g
|6.4 g
|13%
|50 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.18 g
|3%
|6 g
|Calcium
|99 mg
|228 mg
|29% NRV***
|800 mg NRV***
|**RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|***NRV = nutrient reference value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caffeine content: 60 mg per cup.
