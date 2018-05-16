We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Emmi Caffe Latta Vanilla 230Ml

Emmi Caffe Latta Vanilla 230Ml
Emmi Caffe Latta Vanilla 230Ml
£ 1.50
£0.65/100ml

Product Description

  • Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Vanilla.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Mmm. At last, enjoy your coffee blended with Madagascan Vanilla. We make it with real, simple ingredients because when it comes to that indulgent taste, less is more. You've been dreaming about this all day, right? Rich. Delicious. Use your break as a time to escape. Everything you love. Nothing you don't need.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
  • Real Barista Quality Ingredients
  • Made with hand-roasted arabica beans from Guatemala & with rich Madagascan vanilla
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230ML

Information

Ingredients

Partly Skimmed Milk 80% (2.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 15%, Sugar, Vanilla-Extract, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before: see lid. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and enjoy.

Warnings

  • Caffeine content: 60 mg per cup.

Recycling info

Cup. Recyclable Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Emmi Schweiz AG,
  • CH-6002 Lucerne.

Distributor address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2TJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2TJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • emmi-caffelatte.com
  • 0080 0090 00100
  • www.emmi.com

Net Contents

230ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer 230 ml% RI/230ml**Adult RI
Energy283 kJ (67 kcal)651 kJ (154 kcal)8%2000 kcal
Fat2.1 g4.8 g7%70 g
of which saturates1.2 g2.8 g14%20 g
Carbohydrate9.2 g21.2 g8%260 g
of which sugars8.8 g20.2 g22%90 g
Protein2.8 g6.4 g13%50 g
Salt0.08 g0.18 g3%6 g
Calcium99 mg228 mg29% NRV***800 mg NRV***
**RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
***NRV = nutrient reference value----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caffeine content: 60 mg per cup.

