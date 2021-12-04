We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Sweet & Salty Pretzels 200G

Tesco Sweet & Salty Pretzels 200G
£1.50
£0.75/100g

1/8 of a bag

Energy
447kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1789kJ / 424kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet and salty flavour wheat pretzel trees.
  • GOLDEN & CRUNCHY Tree shaped pretzels, sprinkled with a sweet & salty flavour seasoning
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sweet and Salty Flavour Seasoning [Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Flavouring], Dextrose, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Yeast Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1789kJ / 424kcal447kJ / 106kcal
Fat8.6g2.2g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate76.4g19.1g
Sugars5.3g1.3g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein9.5g2.4g
Salt1.24g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Delicious

5 stars

Delicious. Each pretzel is sweet AND salty, un-put-downable

Christmas in a bag!

5 stars

Oh my goodness! These are gorgeous, so moreish!

Really just don't.

1 stars

Just don't do it. Seriously when you get the sweet one it is like your whole world has ended. Honestly the worst thing ever, just don't subject yourself to this torture. The only reason you should buy these is if you want to prank someone at Christmas or if you really hate your family members.

Yum trees

5 stars

Super addictive. Need a chocolate version please.

