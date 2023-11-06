Arla Lactofree Semi Skimmed Milk Drink 2L

Lactose Free Pasteurised Homogenised Semi Skimmed Filtered Milk Drink Say Hello to Our Planet Friendlier Packaging With our new packaging we take our commitments one step further towards full circularity It's recyclable The cardboard is made of fibre from a responsible FSC certified source Renewable plastic used for the production of this carton** Read more about our sustainability journey on www.arlafoods.co.uk **We have introduced plant based materials to the plastic production process to replace an equivalent volume of fossil based material via a mass balance system. Approved Food Product - Fodmap Friendly If you follow a low Fodmap diet, this product has been certified Fodmap Friendly so you can enjoy it with confidence. The Fodmap Friendly logo is a Government registered Certification Mark of Fodmap Pty Ltd of Australia.

Packed with Nutrients* Welcome to Feel Good Dairy* When it comes to wellness and feeling good, nobody knows you like you. So if simple, nutritious, delicious goodness is your thing, then don't hold back. Slurp, gulp, guzzle. Go with your gut and live with all your might. Lactofree. Delicious Dairy Goodness that's Easier to Digest* Best enjoyed the way you like it. Lactose Free* *Easier to digest for those who may have gastro-intestinal discomfort caused by lactose intake. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree milk drink contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree. Rich in protein, rich in vitamin B12, source of calcium.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org

Made with British Milk All Natural Ingredients Free from Lactose Real Dairy Taste Made with Cows Milk Farmed Owned - Care In Every Step from Cow to You Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 2L

Rich in protein Rich in protein Source of calcium

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Net Contents

2l ℮