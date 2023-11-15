L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo Refill 500ml

Fulfill Your Long Hair Goals: Try Britain's No.1 brand for long hair* Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo. Our Restoring Shampoo for long hair. A creamy caring formula that works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged lengths! - Caring Formula: Dream Lengths Shampoo is enriched with a cocktail of vegetal keratin, hair vitamins and castor oil in a formula that will nourish long, damaged hair. - Suitable For Long, Damage Hair: This shampoo is ideal for long, damaged hair types. Enriched with Vegetal Keratin, it nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair. Refill Pouch Uses 75% Less Plastic: Care for your hair and the planet with the Elvive Dream Lengths refill pouch that uses 75% less plastic** **Consumer test on 170 women after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo & conditioner. ***Instrumental test after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo, conditioner and Extraordinary Oil for Coloured Hair. ****Compared to 2x 250ml Elvive shampoo bottles. Our Restoring Shampoo, a creamy caring formula, works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged lengths! Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of: - Vegetal Keratin - Vitamins - Castor Oil It nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent breakage**, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair.

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1* *Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Hair care category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1 Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo Bottle L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water

Recycle with bags at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home.

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

1199524 C, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Mica, Coco Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L. C215722/2)

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage