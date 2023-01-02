Robinsons Ready To Drink No Added Sugar Raspberry & Apple 500Ml

Refreshing
Refreshing, full of flavour and a goto drink for something non fizzy
My grandchildren loved it very much!!
My grandchildren loved it very much!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 39kJ/9kcal
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 19%, Raspberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Natural Flavouring
To enjoy at its best, keep it cool and out of the sun. If you don't drink it all in one go, keep in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days. And when you're done, pop the bottle in the recycling.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
2 servings per bottle so there's plenty for the day ahead
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|39kJ/9kcal
|Carbohydrate
|2g
|of which sugars
|2g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
