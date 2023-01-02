We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Robinsons Ready To Drink No Added Sugar Raspberry & Apple 500Ml

£1.15
£0.23/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
98kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 39kJ/9kcal

Product Description

  • Still No Added Sugar Apple and Raspberry Juice Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Real Fruit in every drop
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 19%, Raspberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Natural Flavouring

Storage

To enjoy at its best, keep it cool and out of the sun. If you don't drink it all in one go, keep in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days. And when you're done, pop the bottle in the recycling.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Number of uses

2 servings per bottle so there's plenty for the day ahead

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the Contact Us page on our website www.britvic.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy39kJ/9kcal
Carbohydrate2g
of which sugars2g
Salt0.03g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
Refreshing

5 stars

Refreshing, full of flavour and a goto drink for something non fizzy

My grandchildren loved it very much!!

5 stars

My grandchildren loved it very much!!

