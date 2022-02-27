Tesco 12 Filled Mini Churros 210G

Quite nice actually
Have I had worse churros in a restaurant? Yup. These will bake nicely while you eat your mains. Try turning them halfway through because - like any item that's oven baked instead of fried - it helps them to crisp evenly. There's a generous amount of cinnamon sugar and you always get 13 in a box of 12. My family are happy to eat them and remember summer days elsewhere. I'm happy to have a packet stashed in the freezer.
definitely dont recommend
the churros were really greasy, tasteless except for the cheap tasting filling. they were very soggy, the texture was strange and rubbery, the ones i'd put in the oven as well as the ones left in the box all went in the bin. nobody in the family ate them beyond one bite, which they all agreed they also didnt like.
NOT churros!
Has anyone on Tesco products actually had a real churro?? These were horrible! Too greasy, too small, and filled with chocolate which was too hot to eat when prepared as directed For goodness sakes, you can do better. How about a 4 or 6 pack of plain, non filled churros about 6 inches long?
Just YUK!!
I cannot believe just how inedible these were!. The only fit place for these were the bin. They were a greasy mess, and as for the cooking time recommended totally untrue. They were pale and disgusting even long after the recommended cooking instructions. I very rarely comment on things as usually Tesco deliver great products but these YUK!!
Delicious
Excellent treat. Maybe not just for Christmas.
not perfect but a nice hot chocolate treat. my favourite part is the pack of cinnamon sugar you get to sprinkle over them. they're also vegan and palm oil free. worth a try to see if you like them.
Tasty!
Very tasty, easy to make, just pop them in the oven. Would recommend.