Tesco 12 Filled Mini Churros 210G

Tesco 12 Filled Mini Churros 210G
£ 2.00
£0.95/100g

One churro with sugar

Energy
220kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 328kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Mini doughnuts filled with a chocolate and hazelnut flavoured sauce with cinnamon sugar.
  • Treat yourself with this Spanish street food favourite. Frozen chocolate and hazelnut churros. Cooked from frozen in 12 mins, enjoy with the sugar lightly sprinkled over the top.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Crispy doughnuts filled with thick, sweet chocolate and hazelnut sauce
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar [Sugar, Cinnamon], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Hazelnut Paste, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and hazelnut. May contain soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-12 mins Set sugar sachet aside. Place churros on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-12 minutes. Once cooked remove from the oven, place on a serving tray, sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar and leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne churro with sugar (16g**)
Energy1375kJ / 328kcal220kJ / 52kcal
Fat13.5g2.2g
Saturates1.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate44.7g7.2g
Sugars13.3g2.1g
Fibre2.4g0.4g
Protein5.6g0.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 192g.--
7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Quite nice actually

4 stars

Have I had worse churros in a restaurant? Yup. These will bake nicely while you eat your mains. Try turning them halfway through because - like any item that's oven baked instead of fried - it helps them to crisp evenly. There's a generous amount of cinnamon sugar and you always get 13 in a box of 12. My family are happy to eat them and remember summer days elsewhere. I'm happy to have a packet stashed in the freezer.

definitely dont recommend

1 stars

the churros were really greasy, tasteless except for the cheap tasting filling. they were very soggy, the texture was strange and rubbery, the ones i'd put in the oven as well as the ones left in the box all went in the bin. nobody in the family ate them beyond one bite, which they all agreed they also didnt like.

NOT churros!

1 stars

Has anyone on Tesco products actually had a real churro?? These were horrible! Too greasy, too small, and filled with chocolate which was too hot to eat when prepared as directed For goodness sakes, you can do better. How about a 4 or 6 pack of plain, non filled churros about 6 inches long?

Just YUK!!

1 stars

I cannot believe just how inedible these were!. The only fit place for these were the bin. They were a greasy mess, and as for the cooking time recommended totally untrue. They were pale and disgusting even long after the recommended cooking instructions. I very rarely comment on things as usually Tesco deliver great products but these YUK!!

Delicious

5 stars

Excellent treat. Maybe not just for Christmas.

not perfect but a nice hot chocolate treat. my fav

4 stars

not perfect but a nice hot chocolate treat. my favourite part is the pack of cinnamon sugar you get to sprinkle over them. they're also vegan and palm oil free. worth a try to see if you like them.

Tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty, easy to make, just pop them in the oven. Would recommend.

