Tesco Finest Duck & Truffle Pate 125G

Tesco Finest Duck & Truffle Pate 125G
£4.00
£3.20/100g

1/3 of a jar

Energy
441kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth duck liver and pork fat pâté with a madeira jelly.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (36%), Madeira Jelly (20%) [Water, Madeira Wine, Pork Gelatine, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Olive Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Butter (Milk), Pork Fat, Single Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Water, Olive Oil, Armagnac, Port, Salt, Double Cream (Milk), Mushroom, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring, White Pepper, Truffle, Black Olive, Carrot, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sulphur Dioxide), Parsley, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using British duck and pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (42g)
Energy1049kJ / 253kcal441kJ / 106kcal
Fat22.0g9.2g
Saturates10.5g4.4g
Carbohydrate3.8g1.6g
Sugars1.9g0.8g
Fibre1.0g0.4g
Protein9.5g4.0g
Salt1.28g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
