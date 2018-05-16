Tesco Finest Duck & Truffle Pate 125G

1/3 of a jar
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- A smooth duck liver and pork fat pâté with a madeira jelly.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (36%), Madeira Jelly (20%) [Water, Madeira Wine, Pork Gelatine, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Olive Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Butter (Milk), Pork Fat, Single Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Water, Olive Oil, Armagnac, Port, Salt, Double Cream (Milk), Mushroom, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring, White Pepper, Truffle, Black Olive, Carrot, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sulphur Dioxide), Parsley, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using British duck and pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (42g)
|Energy
|1049kJ / 253kcal
|441kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|10.5g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|9.5g
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.28g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
