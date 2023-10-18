We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser Grey

Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser Grey

Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser GreyAre you surprised how even a small amount of toys can cause a big mess? There’s no need to limit the fun when you can keep the mess cornered instead! The Munchkin High ’n Dry provides an easy storage solution for your little one’s growing collection of bath toys, squirters, crayons and more. Its net front allows you to quickly locate your child’s favourite toys, while a mesh bottom keeps them clean and dry after use. This handy toy container attaches to the corner of your wall with suction cups, keeping everything organised and off the tub floor - so you’re no longer tripping over the bath toys your little squirt leaves behind.
Munchkin High 'n Dry Corner Bath Organiser
Munchkin® it's the little things.
All New MaterialsBody: Outer Layer - 100% PolyesterInner Layer - 100% PolyesterMesh: 100% PolyesterColours and styles may vary.© 2021 Munchkin, Inc.
Store, dry & organise!Compact corner design maximises space and storageMesh fabric helps toys dry quickly to prevent mold and mildew buildupNon-slip suction cups firmly adhere to most smooth bath/shower surfacesMounting discs (included) help suction cups attach to textured or porous surfaces

Made in China

To Use: Clean wall surface with a household cleaner and allow wall surface to dry completely. Clean and dry suction cups thoroughly before installing. Position organiser in place and press suction cups firmly to wall. Suction cups adhere best to smooth, non-porous surfaces. Use included discs if your tub or shower walls have an uneven or slightly textured surface. Intended for use with bath toys.To Clean: Wipe with clean, damp cloth. Do not bleach. Air-dry. Do not iron. Mounting Discs: Use included discs if your tub or shower walls have an uneven or slightly textured surface. The discs provide a smooth surface for the suction cups to connect with. Surface where discs will be applied should be cleaned and dried before application.To Use: Peel backing from adhesive pad and place discs in desired location - press discs in place for 3-5 seconds. Make sure discs have securely adhered to surface before hanging organiser. For best results, when connecting suction cups to discs ensure suction cups are placed in center of discs.

