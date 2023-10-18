Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser Grey Are you surprised how even a small amount of toys can cause a big mess? There’s no need to limit the fun when you can keep the mess cornered instead! The Munchkin High ’n Dry provides an easy storage solution for your little one’s growing collection of bath toys, squirters, crayons and more. Its net front allows you to quickly locate your child’s favourite toys, while a mesh bottom keeps them clean and dry after use. This handy toy container attaches to the corner of your wall with suction cups, keeping everything organised and off the tub floor - so you’re no longer tripping over the bath toys your little squirt leaves behind.

Munchkin High 'n Dry Corner Bath Organiser

Munchkin® it's the little things.

All New Materials Body: Outer Layer - 100% Polyester Inner Layer - 100% Polyester Mesh: 100% Polyester Colours and styles may vary. © 2021 Munchkin, Inc.

Store, dry & organise! Compact corner design maximises space and storage Mesh fabric helps toys dry quickly to prevent mold and mildew buildup Non-slip suction cups firmly adhere to most smooth bath/shower surfaces Mounting discs (included) help suction cups attach to textured or porous surfaces

Made in China

