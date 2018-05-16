Juice Party Speaker

- The Juice® PartyPro wireless speaker has been specially designed to provide an amazing rich powerful sound. Built into the Juice® PartyPro is a 20 watt speaker which provides you with a premium audio experience whereever you are. The on-body Juice® control panel allows you to play, pause and alter the volume of your music, so no need to reach for your device!
- The Juice® PartyPro can be used at home or outdoors and has been developed with partying in mind, which means this speaker is fully equipped with party lights to brighten up the dance floor. With a Bluetooth® wireless range of 10 metres (33ft) it makes this speaker not just suitable for parties, it is also suitable for camping, picnics and so much more. The PartyPro keeps your tunes playing wirelessly, fully charge this speaker in 4 hours and stay powered for up to 6 hours - all on a single charge!
- H15.2cm x W31.8cm x D14.2cm
- LED Disco Party Lights
- 20W Speaker
- 6 Hours Wireless Playtime
Information
Warnings
- 1.DO NOT place objects on top of the device, as objects may scratch the device.
- 2. DO NOT expose the device to dirty or dusty environments.
- 3. DO NOT insert any foreign objects into the device.
- 4. DO NOT expose the device to strong magnetic or electrical field.
- 5. DO NOT use the device in the rain.
- 6. Please check with your Local Authority or retailer for proper disposal of electronic products.
- 7. DO NOT disassemble the device. Only certified service technician should perform repair.
- 8. The device has apertures to disperse heat. DO NOT block the device ventilation, the device may become hot and malfunction as a result.
- Illegal operation may cause personal injury, which could be fatal.
- Illegal operation may cause damage to property.
- For safety,we do not suggest to charge unit and use microphone together.
Safety information
1.DO NOT place objects on top of the device, as objects may scratch the device. 2. DO NOT expose the device to dirty or dusty environments. 3. DO NOT insert any foreign objects into the device. 4. DO NOT expose the device to strong magnetic or electrical field. 5. DO NOT use the device in the rain. 6. Please check with your Local Authority or retailer for proper disposal of electronic products. 7. DO NOT disassemble the device. Only certified service technician should perform repair. 8. The device has apertures to disperse heat. DO NOT block the device ventilation, the device may become hot and malfunction as a result. Illegal operation may cause personal injury, which could be fatal. Illegal operation may cause damage to property. For safety,we do not suggest to charge unit and use microphone together.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.