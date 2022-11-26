Beldray 1.75 Metre Shower Hose

Keep your bathroom in order with this shower hose from Beldray. Boasting a PVC inner hose with a stylish stainless steel finish, this shower hose is the perfect choice, whether it be a replacement, a spare or to fit a different shower. To ensure that the set-up and installation is effortless, the shower hose is complete with a plastic washer and plastic connector. Measuring a generous 1.75 metres in length, this Beldray accessory would be a brilliant addition to any bathroom or shower room.

