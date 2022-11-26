We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beldray 1.75 Metre Shower Hose

Beldray 1.75 Metre Shower Hose
Keep your bathroom in order with this shower hose from Beldray. Boasting a PVC inner hose with a stylish stainless steel finish, this shower hose is the perfect choice, whether it be a replacement, a spare or to fit a different shower. To ensure that the set-up and installation is effortless, the shower hose is complete with a plastic washer and plastic connector. Measuring a generous 1.75 metres in length, this Beldray accessory would be a brilliant addition to any bathroom or shower room.
Designed with the user in mind, the hose is complete with plastic washer and connector so that installation is effortlessly simple.Perfect for updating your bathroom and shower, this brilliant 1.75 metre shower hose from Beldray is the ideal accessory for any home.
Pack size: 1.75M

