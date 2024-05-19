We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Contigo Byron Travel Mug 450Ml Sake

4.8(58)
£12.50

Taking beverages on-the-go is an important part of a busy lifestyle, but it can be frustrating when a travel mug leaks, leaving a stain on a favorite shirt or blouse. The SNAPSEAL™ Travel Mug gives confidence that stains won’t slow down the day. With a quick snap of the lid, the mug seals for 100% leak-proof performance. The Contigo SNAPSEAL™ Travel Mug is designed for an easy, one-handed drinking experience.  Pop the top to drink (there’s no lid to unscrew or remove) and then snap it closed after sipping to seal the leak-proof lid.  Tea or coffee stays hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 12 thanks to THERMALOCK™ vacuum insulation. This mug is designed to fit in most car cupholders and features a stylish grip to easily grab and go. This stainless-steel travel mug has a top rack dishwasher-safe lid and the body is hand-wash only.
Since 2004, Contigo has engineered high quality,innovative travel mugs & water bottles.Originating from an idea to eliminate theinevitable spills of traditional coffee mugs,we designed one that sealed between sips andits patented AUTOSEAL-technology was born.Focused on consumer-centric designs,we introduced multiple innovations foreffortless, leak-proof, one-handed operation,alongside our outstanding THERMALOCK vacuum insulation.
Powered by SNAPSEAL™ Technology that provides on-the-go leak-proof confidence (in closed position)Simply push the lever up to drink, then push down to seal the lidOne-handed operation offers optimal on-the-go experienceTHERMALOCK™ double-wall, vacuum- insulation keeps drinks hot up to 6 hours and up to 12 hours coldOne-piece lid – no loose parts to misplace

