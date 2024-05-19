Contigo Byron Travel Mug 450Ml Sake

Taking beverages on-the-go is an important part of a busy lifestyle, but it can be frustrating when a travel mug leaks, leaving a stain on a favorite shirt or blouse. The SNAPSEAL™ Travel Mug gives confidence that stains won’t slow down the day. With a quick snap of the lid, the mug seals for 100% leak-proof performance. The Contigo SNAPSEAL™ Travel Mug is designed for an easy, one-handed drinking experience. Pop the top to drink (there’s no lid to unscrew or remove) and then snap it closed after sipping to seal the leak-proof lid. Tea or coffee stays hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 12 thanks to THERMALOCK™ vacuum insulation. This mug is designed to fit in most car cupholders and features a stylish grip to easily grab and go. This stainless-steel travel mug has a top rack dishwasher-safe lid and the body is hand-wash only.

Since 2004, Contigo has engineered high quality, innovative travel mugs & water bottles. Originating from an idea to eliminate the inevitable spills of traditional coffee mugs, we designed one that sealed between sips and its patented AUTOSEAL-technology was born. Focused on consumer-centric designs, we introduced multiple innovations for effortless, leak-proof, one-handed operation, alongside our outstanding THERMALOCK vacuum insulation.