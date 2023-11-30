We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Contigo Byron Travel Mug 450Ml Dragon Fruit

Contigo Byron Travel Mug 450Ml Dragon Fruit
Your everyday companion – Snap to it with SnapSeal ™! This hard working mug allows you to snap the lid open and closed so it’s sealed shut when you’re done sipping. You’ll also love that it will keep your morning coffee hot for hours, so you can take it to go.
Powered by Snapseal™ Technology. Push lever up to drink, push down to close.Leak-proofMaterial: Stainless SteelOne-handed operation with a soft gripOne-piece lid – no loose parts to misplaceDrinks stay hot up to 6 hours and cold up to 12 with Thermalock™ Vacuum InsulationFits most car cup holdersBPA freeAlso available in Sake colour

