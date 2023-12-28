Tower Health Grill And Panini Maker

Make delicious paninis quickly and easily with this powerful mini panini press. Enjoy tasty paninis in a matter of minutes with 700W of power and non-stick plates, which also make the press easy to clean and maintain. Automatic temperature settings ensure your bread is grilled accurately and precisely, while double-sided contact cooking plates provide even grilling on both sides, for an even tastier panini, and specially designed grill ribs for perfect grill markings on every piece of bread. This mini grill is complete with easy-to-read power indicators and on-board cord storage, which makes it suitable for smaller countertops.

H8.5cm x W26.5cm x D22cm