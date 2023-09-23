Tefal Ingenio Can Opener

Ingenuity included: Every Tefal Ingenio kitchen tool and gadget includes one ingenious feature designed to make cooking easier Every utensil in the Tefal Ingenio kitchen tools and gadgets range has an ingenious feature designed to make cooking easier. There's a peeler with a rotating blade for faster peeling, a hand grater that grates in both directions and an ice cream scoop with elevated rest to avoid any mess on the worktop. Many tools also have a red, non-slip silicone ring around the handle, allowing you to rest that utensil - be it a ladle, spoon or spatula - on the edge of the pan without it burning or sliding into your cooking. Elegant, yet robust, these clever cooking utensils won't let you down. In fact, all items have passed extensive Tefal Premium Quality laboratory testing, thermal resistance tests up to 230C* and strength tests up to 4kg, so you know they're tough. They're also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning: even after 50 dishwasher cycles in a row, these ultra-resilient utensils didn't rust or corrode. They're incredibly stain resistant, too, making it through intensive tests using everyday food preparations - including meat, tomato sauce and blueberries - without discolouration. Plus, every Ingenio utensil is certified BPA and phthalates free. Rest assured, there are no chemicals to leach into your food or spoil its flavour, so your meals remain safe, and taste and smell great.

H5.5cm x W6.2cm x D19.6cm

Release jar vacuum for easier opening, also has a bottle opening feature

Preparation and Usage