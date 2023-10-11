We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Jms Unicorn Jewellery Box

Jms Unicorn Jewellery Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Jms Unicorn Jewellery Box
- Paint a mirrored wooden jewelry box with 5 different acrylic paint colors and discover the magic in every stroke!- Explore the art of color-mixing to create your own custom palette and paint fun designs and patterns on the jewelry box to bring the unicorn to life - then, stick on the style with tons of whimsical stickers!Design your own vanity and beaded accessories with the Unicorn Jewelry Box by Just My Style and discover how magical your creativity can be! Complete with a ready-to-personalize unicorn vanity, 5 vibrant paints, a paintbrush, and hundreds of bracelet-making materials - this stylish activity kit has everything you need to explore new ways to unleash your creativity. Mix and match over 100 real wooden beads and charms on colorful elastic cording - every premium wooden bead and charm has a large center, and the included cording features shoelace ends to make beading easy for little jewelry makers. Then, paint and decorate the whimsical vanity with fun designs, patterns, and stickers - try combining paints to make new colors! When you're all finished designing, store your beaded bracelets inside the vanity's shelf and keep it close by so you can always accessorize!
Batteries Not Included
Mix and match over 100 natural wooden beads and charms to create 5 pieces of unique unicorn jewelry!

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Arts & Crafts Supplies & Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here