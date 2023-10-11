Jms Unicorn Jewellery Box

- Paint a mirrored wooden jewelry box with 5 different acrylic paint colors and discover the magic in every stroke! - Explore the art of color-mixing to create your own custom palette and paint fun designs and patterns on the jewelry box to bring the unicorn to life - then, stick on the style with tons of whimsical stickers! Design your own vanity and beaded accessories with the Unicorn Jewelry Box by Just My Style and discover how magical your creativity can be! Complete with a ready-to-personalize unicorn vanity, 5 vibrant paints, a paintbrush, and hundreds of bracelet-making materials - this stylish activity kit has everything you need to explore new ways to unleash your creativity. Mix and match over 100 real wooden beads and charms on colorful elastic cording - every premium wooden bead and charm has a large center, and the included cording features shoelace ends to make beading easy for little jewelry makers. Then, paint and decorate the whimsical vanity with fun designs, patterns, and stickers - try combining paints to make new colors! When you're all finished designing, store your beaded bracelets inside the vanity's shelf and keep it close by so you can always accessorize!

Batteries Not Included

Mix and match over 100 natural wooden beads and charms to create 5 pieces of unique unicorn jewelry!

Lower age limit

3 Years