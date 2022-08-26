Super Facialist Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Oil 200Ml

Avoid direct contact with eyes. Should this occur, rinse immediately with water. Due to natural ingredients, colour may vary. Not for use on skin conditions.

Directions: Massage gently into dry face. Add warm water to transform oil into a milky lotion and rinse off. We recommend using as part of a double cleanse routine and follow with a cleanser or scrub. Suitable for all skin types.

Infusing vitamin C with nourishing olive oil, this unique lightweight cleansing oil transforms itself, upon contact with water, into a light milky texture, to gently dissolve make-up and remove daily impurities.

Infusing vitamin C with nourishing olive oil, this unique lightweight cleansing oil transforms itself, upon contact with water, into a light milky texture, to gently dissolve make-up and remove daily impurities. Skin is left feeling cleansed and refreshed.

