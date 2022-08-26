We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Super Facialist Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Oil 200Ml

Super Facialist Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Oil 200Ml

3(1)
Write a review

£12.00

£6.00/100ml

Super Facialist Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Oil 200Ml
Skin Renew Cleansing OilInfusing vitamin C with nourishing olive oil, this unique lightweight cleansing oil transforms itself, upon contact with water, into a light milky texture, to gently dissolve make-up and remove daily impurities.Skin is left feeling cleansed and refreshed.
Super Facialist is a trademark
Reveals radiantly clear, thoroughly cleansed skinDermatologically tested
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Laureth-4, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seed Oil, Triethyl Citrate, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate, Limonene, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Massage gently into dry face. Add warm water to transform oil into a milky lotion and rinse off. We recommend using as part of a double cleanse routine and follow with a cleanser or scrub. Suitable for all skin types.

View all Face Cleansing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here