Tesco Chicken Casserole 600G 600G

- Energy902kJ 215kcal11%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars6.4g7%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Diced chicken with mushrooms, carrot, red onion and chasseur style sauce.
- WINTER WARMER Serve with green vegetables and creamy mash
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (36%), Button Mushroom (16%), Carrot, Red Onion, Water, White Wine, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Chicken Bones, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C /180°C Fan / Gas 6 1 hr 5 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and add 50ml of cold water to the tray. Cover with foil and place on a baking try in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Stir, recover with foil and place back in the oven for a further 35 minutes.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (267g**)
|Energy
|338kJ / 80kcal
|902kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.1g
|Protein
|10.0g
|26.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 534g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
