Duvel 666 Belgian Blond Ale 330Ml

The perfect beer
One of my favourites! It's a must every time I do an order. A perfect mix of traditional Belgian ale with a new age hoppy twist.
Belgian beer with a modern twist
A bit lighter than your normal Duvel, but it's really easy to drink and has a nice hoppy edge. Would well recommend trying it!
More of a Wheat Beer.
A decent Belgian Blond which has the unmistakeable Duvel character of its bigger and stronger brother but too much wheat in the mash for my liking. Very drinkable nonetheless with its lower ABV.
Wow. Best Duvel ever?
Amazing Belgian blond! It's very smooth in taste a
Amazing Belgian blond! It's very smooth in taste and still taste like Duvel The citrus taste of the orange peel comes out! Will surely buy again!