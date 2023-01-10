We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Duvel 666 Belgian Blond Ale 330Ml

4.8(5)Write a review
£2.50
£7.58/litre

Product Description

  • Blond Beer
  • Awards:
  • "International Beer Awards: Belgium" 2022 - Gold Medal
  • “International Beer Challenge: Belgian Style Hoppy Blond” - 2021 - Gold award
  • “Le Concours International de Lyon: Haute Fermentation/Blonde” - 2021 - Gold award
  • Hoppy taste
  • The dance of the hopdevils takes you to a place full of fruity hop aromas where the use of orange zest and dry hopping technique add a kick to its well-balanced flavour!
  • Duvel 6.66% is an accessible specialty beer with a typical Duvel punch. The heavenly soft taste combines the refreshingly fruity aroma of 6 refined hop varieties.
  • Akin to the original Duvel, Duvel 6.66% is based on the exclusive hop varieties Saaz-Saaz and Styrian Golding. The flavour is then balanced by adding four expertly selected hop varieties, which also involves a dry-hopping technique.
  • Food recommendations:
  • There are 666 good reasons to drink a Duvel 6.66% and food pairing is one of them. The soft flavours of this Belgian blond, goes well with Chinese, pizza, Indian, burgers, Thai, cheese, sushi, sandwiches, pancakes, dessert and literally any dish. The hop aromas are however best experienced in combination with a fresh salad, asparagus, salmon, tuna, shrimp and crab. What’s your good reason?
  • Duvel 6.66% is best served at a temperature of 5°C. To bring out the full aromas, Duvel 6.66% should be poured at an angle of 45° in the iconic tulip glass decorated with the dancing devils. The foam preferably starts in the middle of the red D and fills the glass, stopping at 1cm from the top.
  • Anno 1871
  • Duvel is being brewed by the fourth generation of the Moortgat family. Even though Duvel is a Belgian beer, the founder was inspired by English ales. Albert Moortgat himself selected a specific Scottish yeast strain, which is still used today. To celebrate the 150 years of the Duvel Moortgat brewery, the special Duvel 6,66% edition was invented.
  • Duvel. Brewed to be lived.
  • Naturally hazy
  • Well balanced with fruity, soft finish
  • Lively, fruity aromas thanks to the use of orange zest and dry hopping.
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt and Wheat Malt.

Tasting Notes

  • Naturally hazy, well balanced with fruity, soft finish. Lively, fruity aromas thanks to the use of orange zest and dry hopping.

ABV

6.6% vol

Country

Belgium

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Belgium

Importer address

  • AUS: Beer importers and distributors P/L,
  • 5/20 Ricketty Street,
  • Mascott N.S.W.
  • Beach Avenue Wholesalers Pty Ltd,
  • 38-42 Ordish Road,
  • Dondenong,

Distributor address

  • AUS: Beer importers and distributors P/L,
  • 5/20 Ricketty Street,
  • Mascott N.S.W.
  • Beach Avenue Wholesalers Pty Ltd,
  • 38-42 Ordish Road,
  • Dondenong,

Return to

  • Duvel Moortgat UK Ltd,
  • 91 Brick Lane,
  • London,
  • E1 6QL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

The perfect beer

5 stars

One of my favourites! It's a must every time I do an order. A perfect mix of traditional Belgian ale with a new age hoppy twist.

Belgian beer with a modern twist

5 stars

A bit lighter than your normal Duvel, but it's really easy to drink and has a nice hoppy edge. Would well recommend trying it!

More of a Wheat Beer.

4 stars

A decent Belgian Blond which has the unmistakeable Duvel character of its bigger and stronger brother but too much wheat in the mash for my liking. Very drinkable nonetheless with its lower ABV.

Wow. Best Duvel ever?

5 stars

Wow. Best Duvel ever?

Amazing Belgian blond! It's very smooth in taste a

5 stars

Amazing Belgian blond! It's very smooth in taste and still taste like Duvel The citrus taste of the orange peel comes out! Will surely buy again!

